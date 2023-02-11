Doug Mattis Cause of Death? Figure Skating Choreographer Passed Away at 56

The figure skating community has lost one of the talented and beloved pioneers, Doug Mattis who sadly passed away at the age of 56. Yes, a PSA-rated choreographer and athlete has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. It is hard to believe that the loving pioneer left this world too soon. He was a beloved member of the figure skating community, where he was known for his artistry on the ice and his groundbreaking work to bring visibility to LGBTQ+ athletes. We are saddened to learn the passing of the artist. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and how did he die?

Since the announcement of Doug’s passing was confirmed on social media, his friends and loved ones are paying tribute to him and given deep condolences to his family who all are going through a difficult time because their family member is no more between them that was a huge loss for them. Doug’s brother Bill Mattis wrote,” Our family received word last night (Thursday 2/9/23) that my brother Doug Mattis had passed away from a very long illness. Doug was 56″.

Doug Mattis Cause of Death?

The post continued,” I’m not sure how many of you knew my brother personally, but he knew (what seemed to be) millions of people all around the world. He was a championship figure skater which made him a celebrity in those circles”.

The news of Doug’s passing was confirmed on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and since then, several tributes are circulating on social media. According to recent updates, the cause of Doug’s passing has not been found discovered yet but it is supposed to be a natural death as he was 56 years old. Another side, some of the reports stated that the pioneer was ill with a chronic condition before his passing.

Dough Mattis had a 26-year of a career in figure skating. During his tenure, he received numerous achievements. Mattis was also a part of the United States International Figure Skating Team and won the US Open and American Open seven times. He revealed his sexual orientation to the figure skating community by skating two exhibition pieces at the Gay Games in NYC. He created history as becoming one of the first openly gay athletes in figure skating. His courage and bravery were appreciated by millions of people across the world. Doug Mattis will be always remembered by his fans and friends. #RIPDougMattis