Douglas County Accident: One Dead After Crash in Highway 86 CCTV Footage

The accident that happened on Highway 86 has got so many eyes on that and people are searching the internet for any information related to the accident. People are curious to know about what happened on Highway 86. The accident has shaken the pillar of the authority which gives great shock to them. The people wanted the government to increase the safety of highways to avoid any accidents. Colorado State Patrol was investigating the crash.

The reports said that two vehicles were involved in the crash, each with one driver and one passenger: an Infiniti sedan and a Dodge truck pulling a trailer with an ATV. The driver of the sedan died immediately on the spot while the other three people were taken to the nearest hospital with serious injuries. After the incident, some portion of Highway 86 was closed due to the crash. It fully reopened around 4 p.m., this report states by the Colorado Department of Transportation. Swipe and continue to read the article.

Douglas County Accident

One person died in a crash died in a crash Sunday morning near East State Highway 86 and Warriors Mark Drive, which is east of Franktown. According to CSP, the accident happened in which two vehicles were involved are clashed together and a call came in at 11:15 a.m. A sedan was turning westbound out of a private drive onto CO 86 while a pickup truck pulling a trailer was eastbound. The truck collided with the sedan. The driver of the sedan died on the scene, while the passenger of the truck also suffered serious injuries. West and eastbound CO86 were as a result of the crash and remained closed as of 1 p.m. Any other information related to the crash is yet to be revealed. Continue to read the article.

