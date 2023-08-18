Dr Akshaya Pawaskar Death? 38-year-old Shiroda PHC Health Officer Dies on Duty

There is shocking news coming out related to the death of Dr Akshaya Pawaskar who passed at the age of 38 years and her death news is making the headlines of the news channels. She was a health officer at the primary health center and now her death news broke the heart of her family members. Many of her loved ones and friends are expressing their sadness for her demise. There is an investigation had also begun after her death and the authorities shared some reports. Let us continue this article and know what happened to her and the cause of her death, so read continuously and completely.

According to the exclusive reports and sources, Akshaya took her last breath on Tuesday 15 August 2023 at her primary health center located at Shiroda, Panji and she was 38 years old at the time of her death. It is shared that she died while on duty and the exact cause of her is not disclosed yet. Her unexpected death news broke the heart of her family members. There are some rumors flowing on the internet defining the cause of her death but currently, no information has been shared related to her exact death cause. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details related to her demise.

Dr Akshaya Pawaskar Death?

She was a primary health officer at the primary health center and one of the most dedicated doctors. After her death incident, police began an investigation. The health minister Vishwajit Rane expressed their sorrows for her demise. He also shared that she was a hardworking doctor who managed the Shiroda Covid hospital during the challenging times of the pandemic. He shared a sad statement about her demise and many people have also expressed their sadness for his demise.

The exact cause of her death is not revealed and not much information has been shared related to her. Health Director Dr. Geeta Kakodkar also shared that they are sad about her loss. Presently, there is no information has been shared related to her funeral and final rites events and we will update you soon. Many people are sharing their condolence for her demise and supporting her family during this painful time period. The investigation is ongoing and we will update our article after getting more news related to her death incident. The cases of crimes are increasing day by day and most times it happens with females. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.