Dr BC Balakrishnan Death Reason? Prominent Scholar Dr BC Balakrishnan Passed Away

Dr. BC Balakrishnan was a renowned linguist who worked at the prestigious University of Kerala. He passed away at the age of 95. Dr. BC was the Head and Editor-in-Chief of the renowned Lexicon Department at the university. He was well-versed in Sanskrit, Tamil, and Telugu languages as well as in religious texts. Dr. BC also published numerous interpretations of those texts. To know more about the cause of death and get more details information related to him.

Dr. BC Balakrishnan is a highly esteemed figure in the field of lexicography, having served as the inaugural Secretary of the esteemed Lexicographical Society of India and the President thereof. He has also held the position of President of the esteemed Academy of South Indian Literature. Additionally, he has served as a representative of the University of Kerala in the Senate of the institution and has also been a member of its Board of Studies.

He was well-regarded in his field of study, having received several awards, such as Kerala Sainte-Anne, Padma Bhushan, etc. He was also responsible for the setting up of the Balraj Prize, which honors the distinguished work of Malayalam writers.