Dr Gaurav Gandhi Death Reason? Cardiologist Dies of Heart Attack at 41 Despite Normal ECG

Here we are sharing a saddened and shocked that Dr. Gaurav Gandhi has passed away. He was a renowned cardiologist in Jamnagar who is no more his close one and he took his last breath at the age of 41 on Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are inquisitive to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dr. Gaurav Gandhi was a very popular cardiologist who was born in 1982. He was a heart surgeon known for performing hundreds of angiography procedures and surgeries. He was a better-known cardiologist in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city. He made a notable impact on the lives of thousands of patients, having successfully operated on over 16,000 individuals during his illustrious medical career. He had been working as a Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Sharada Hospital in Jamnagar. He was a dedicated person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Dr Gaurav Gandhi Death Reason?

Dr. Gaurav Gandhi is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 6 June 2023, Tuesday when he was 41 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by MP Shah Medical College’s dean Dr. Nandini Desai. Since his passing news has come on the internet and lots of people are very broken now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away due to a heart attack early Tuesday. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Gaurav has completed his MBBS and MD (Medicine) from MP Shah Medical College in Jamnagar and then added the super specialty DM degree to his adequacy through the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Dr. Gaurav Gandhi’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.