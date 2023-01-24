Dr. George Clyde Debnam Death Reason? Raleigh Doctor who delivered 10,000 Babies Dies

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking has come on the internet that Dr George Clyde Debnam has passed away recently. He was a very famous Raleigh physician. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. Recnetly his news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now his close ones have been mourning his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article. So let’s continue the article.

Dr George Clyde Debnam was very famous as the Raleigh physician who delivered more than 10,000 kids and advocated for healthcare integration. He was an amazing person who was very much known for his best work. In Raleigh, he served as a doctor for more than 50 years. He ran a large hospital practice in inclusion to his private practice. He started practising at Saint Agnes Hospital, Raleigh’s segregated facility for African Americans. He was the final worker to have worked at both Saint Agnes and Wake Medical Center. He was a very great person who will be missed always by many people. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Dr. George Clyde Debnam Death Reason?

According to the report, Dr George Clyde Debnam was one of the most famous Black doctors who passed away recently at the age of 95. He took his last breath on 19 January 2023, Thursday. Since his passing news has come on the internet and many people are very saddened by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. We are trying to connect with his family and friends for more information if we will get then we will update you soon.

Dr George was born on 5 November 1927 to sharecroppers in Youngsville, Franklin County. He completed his secondary education in Youngsville, he moved to Raleigh in 1943 to enroll at Shaw University as a 15 Years old. He was a resident of North Carolin. He was the father of twin daughters. His funeral ceremony is going to be held on 27 January 2023 at Christian Faith Baptist Church at 12:00 pm. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.