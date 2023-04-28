Dr N Gopalakrishnan Death Reason? Scientist and orator Dr N Gopalakrishnan Passed Away

A well-known Indian scientist, Dr. Gopalakrishnan passed away. This news is circulating on the web rapidly. This is the very biggest loss for India after his death. Now Dr. N Gopalakrishnan is no more between us. Many people from celebrities to politicians are paying tribute to Dr. N Gopalakrishnan. He was a Scientist at the Advanced Seismic Testing and Research Laboratory (ASTaR) of CSIR-SERC. Not only Indian people knew him also outside the country people knew him. After his death people are searching how he died. What was the cause of his death? Is he suffering from any disease? if you want to know these questions answer so, continue till the end and read the full article.

Dr. N Gopalakrishnan’s death made everyone in shock. It is a very big loss to the intellectual community and academics in India and also to other countries. He was only 68 years old. According to the reports, his death news was confirmed on April 27, 2023. He was a retired scientist. Dr. N Gopalakrishnan was born in Kuzhuppilly, Kerala. He was very intelligent and passionate from a young age. Everyone knows him for his hard work and kind nature.

Dr N Gopalakrishnan Death Reason?

He was complete his B.E. study at the College of Engineering in Guindy. Also, he did his complete study at IIT in Madras. On only this, he was also a lecturer. Dr. N Gopalkrishnan was also given a lecture on Vedantic speeches and Indian Philosophies. He attracted people through his lecture. Further, he was a famous writer and scholar. Also, he gave thousands of lectures in Indian and other counties at about Indian culture. He also got a master’s degree in Pharmacology. In Sanskrit, he held a master’s degree in a D.L. and Ph.D. Further, he published over 100 books.

If we talk about the cause of his death, Dr. N Gopalakrishnan died on April 27, 2023. He was 67 years old at the time of his death. His health was very critical. Dr. N Gopalakrishnan was battling with heart disease for a long-months. He fell at his residence after immediately he was rushed to near Hospital where the doctor declared him dead at 8 pm. He was being treated in a private hospital. Further, he was knowledgeable of Puranas and Vedopanishads. He was depth and breadth of knowledge of Puranas and Vedopanishads. He was known for his ability to connect people with modern scientific thinking. He faced many problems and struggles to reach the top where he is. His life goes from challenges. His family and relatives held funeral rituals on April 28, 2023.