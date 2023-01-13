Dr. Nagarajan Death Reason? AIIMS Madurai President Dr. Nagarajan Passed Away at 77

It is saddened to announce that the President of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Madurai, Dr. V. Nagarajan sadly passed away at the age of 77. The news of his unfortunate death has been confirmed on the Internet by many official authorities. According to the sources, Nagarajan Ji suffered a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Chennai. Being a President, Dr. V. Nagarajan was also a well-known neurologist who took his last breath on Friday, January 13, 2023. He served the nation through his work in several communities. Keep reading this article to know more details.

The senior doctors at the Madurai Medical College said Dr. V. Nagarajan was the well-known Chairman, the ethical committee, of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai, and had recently been appointed the president of AIIMS, Madurai. Along with this, the doctor also served as an Honorary Distinguished Professor at the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University. The unfortunate passing of Dr. V. Nagarajan has left everyone devastated including his family, friend, and colleagues who were close to him at every situation. The news of his passing was also released by the official Twitter account of AIIMS, MADURAI.

Dr. Nagarajan Death Reason?

The page reads,” With profound Grief & Sorrow, we regret to inform the sudden demise of the President, AIIMS Madurai Dr V. Nagarajan last Night. It is a great loss to AIIMS, Madurai. We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We pray for the eternal peace of the departed Soul”. Dr. V. Nagarajan leaves his wife, Mohanarani Nagarajan, daughter Krithika Radhakrishnan, and son-in-law J. Radhakrishnan, who is a senior IAF officer and also the secretary of the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Many social workers and personalities are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him. The AIIMS Executive Director and CEO, Hanumantha Rao expressed his deep condolences and said,” Dr. Nagarajan was a gentleman who was very cordial and keenly involved in all the development activities of AIIMS. We don’t have much information about his personal life and career but Dr. Nagarajan was a great man and a wonderful mentor who was available for the needy. His entire family is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. He was not just a doctor but also a loving husband and a father of a daughter who will always love him. He will be always missed by his loved ones.