Dr. Phil Nuytten Death? NASA Collaborator and Ocean Explorer Dr. Phil Nuytten Passed Away

It is very sad to share that Dr. Nuytten is no more and his death news is currently surfacing on the top of the internet sites. He was the finest deep-sea technology investor and was mostly known as the another ocean icon. His death news broke the heart of his family members and many of his loved ones are sharing their sorrows for his loss. His death news is creating a great buzz on the internet and attracting the interest of people. Here in this article, we are going to share the complete information related to his demise.

As per the exclusive news and information, he took his last breath on 13 May 2023 and he was 81 years old at the time of his demise. It is shared that his death news was announced by the Ocean Geographic official account through the medium of a post. Social media is flooded with tribute for his deceased and his death is the headlines of the news. The cause of his death is not disclosed and not announced publically. There are many rumors are flowing on the internet that explains the his death cause but nothing has been shared by anyone of his family members related to his death.

Dr. Phil Nuytten Death?

He was born on 13 August 1941 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. He was a deep-sea explorer and he worked for more than 25 years with NASA. At the time of his, he was the chairman of the Academy of Underwater Arts & Science. In 1997, he was inducted into the AUAS ‘ Diving Hall of Fame. He was most popular as a Canadian entrepreneur and for the Newtsuit, an atmospheric diving suit which is built by him. He was the founder of Nuytco Research Ltd. and ran this organization. He also performed in various films and television such as Descent of Man, Pressure Point, Jaws of Death etc.

Now his demise news is running at the top of the internet sites and many social media personalities are expressing their sorrow for his death. Lots of people are sharing their condolences for his death and supporting his family during this painful time period. He received various awards and gained a lot of commendations. It is shared his funeral will take place soon but the exact date is not shared yet. He will be always missed deeply by his family and loved ones. Currently, not much information is shared about his demise. We will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.