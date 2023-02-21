Dr. R.L. White Death Reason? Senior Pastor of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church in Atlanta Dies

Several of tributes are pouring on social media in which individuals and many officials are mourning the passing of Dr. R.L. Whote Jr. who sadly passed away at the age of 78. According to the sources, he was the Senior Pastor of Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. The news of his passing was confirmed just a few hours ago but unfortunately, he took his last breath on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. R.L. White’s sudden passing was confirmed on social media platforms shortly after his death. We are trying to provide some essential details related to his sudden passing. Let’s find out more about this sudden passing and how did he die.

Since the news of the Doctor was announced on the Internet, many individuals and his followers are paying tribute to him and giving their deepest condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe that he has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. The Academy Of Preachers wrote,” The Academy of Preachers mourns the tragic loss o Reverned Dr. R.L. White Jr. A Pastor, A Mentor, A Friend, An Encourager, A Thinker, A Teacher, and so much more. We salute him for his hard work, his faithfulness, and his inspirational example. Dr. White was and will forever be the epitome of what we do at AoP. He always wanted to help and was never too good to pull somebody else up”.

Dr. R.L. White Death Reason?

Over the years, Dr. R.L. White left an incredible impact on Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church and its congregation. Along with this, he also spread God’s Word through mission trips, conferences and seminars across several places in this world. He served more than 25 years as a senior pastor and during that time, he earned seven degrees including a Bachelor of Ministry from Luther Rice Seminary, a Master of Divinity from Morehouse School of Theology at ITC in 1987, and an Associate Degree from Atlanta Junior College among others. If we talk about his personal life so, he was married to Mrs. Lorraine Jacques White. We don’t have many details about their family right now.

