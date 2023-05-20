Dr. Rashid Buttar Death Reason? American Osteopathic Doctor Dr. Rashid Buttar Dies

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. The news of the death of Dr. Rashid Buttar is trending all over Twitter. Find out more about the cause of death of Dr. Rashid Buttar from this article.

Rashid Ali Buttar is a well-known American osteopathic doctor with British ancestry who practices in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is well-known for his contentious application of chelation therapy for various illnesses, including Cancer and autism. He has twice received a reprimand for unprofessional behavior from the North Carolina Board of Medical Examiners. In addition, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has cited him for illegally promoting contaminated and unapproved medications. After receiving two complaints, the North Carolina Medical Board punished Buttar in 2019. In one instance, a doctor expressed concern that Buttar’s care for a Cancer patient prevented effective care and increased the patient’s agony and suffering.

Dr. Rashid Buttar Death Reason?

In the other instance, Buttar acknowledged that his close friendship with the parent of a child patient constituted a breach of professional boundaries. Dr. Rashid Buttar died an untimely death at the age of 57. The news first surfaced on the internet through Twitter. However, the cause of Dr. Rashid Buttar’s death is yet to be disclosed. According to his Wikipedia page, Rashid died on 18th May 2023. Besides his Wikipedia page, no other sources mentioned the physician’s death. As a result, Dr. Rashid’s death cause is unknown at this time. There is no information about his death or even the death’s cause on any news portals. However, his family is devasted by the news of the physician’s death.

Several people on Twitter have raised their concerns over the death news of the physician. In addition, many sent the message of grief and condolences to his family. It would be better to give his family privacy at a time like this. Dr. Buttar, a general surgeon and emergency physician, held the position of Brigade Surgeon while serving in the U.S. Army. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.