Dr. Sampoornanand/Sampurnanand Jayanti 2020 Quotes Wishes Whatsapp Status Images :- Dr Sampurnanand was born on 1 January 1891 and was a well-known teacher and politician in Uttar Pradesh, India. His birth date is marked as Dr Sampoornanand Jayanti to honour noted laureate and educationist from Uttar Pradesh.

Dr. Sampurnanand had the longest stretch from 28 December 1954 to 7 December 1960, if single tenures in the office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers are only considered, which is nearly six years in the office.

Dr. Sampurnanand was a scholar of Sanskrit and Hindi and later succeeded Govind Ballabh Pant. His council of ministers numbered 28 as well as the educationist ruled Uttar Pradesh until 7 December 1960.

Dr Sampurnanand Jayanti: Date, Day and Significance

This year in 2020, Dr Sampurnanand Jayanti is going to be observed on 1st January 2020 (Wednesday).

Dr Sampurnanand Jayanti is celebrated to honour Dr Sampurnanand who was a noted laureate and educationist from Uttar Pradesh. Dr Sampoornanand served as Chief Minister of the state, played the role of a teacher, freedom fighter, as well as cultural enthusiasts. His life was a great inspiration to many people, even in today’s date. In memorial of his birthdate, the January 1st every year has cultural celebrations in several parts of Varanasi.

Dr Sampoornanand Jayanti celebrations

The Sampurananand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya University, located in Varanasi is a leading centre where Dr Sampoornanand Jayanti is celebrated. In order to commemorate the day and Dr Sampoornanand, State Lalit Kala Akademi, where he was the first chairperson has speeches and garland ceremony is held.

About Dr. Sampurnanand

Sampurnanand was born on 1st January 1891 at Benaras. He started his life as a teacher. Brought up under the influence of the Benaras ethos, he was a strong votary of traditional culture. He was intensely fascinated in ancient Hindu culture comprising Sanskrit and Phalit Jyotish (astrology). His interest in phalit combined with his academic bent of mind got him interested in astronomy. Babu Sampurnanandji was also an ardent freedom fighter.

He had also took part in the Non-cooperation Movement. He also contributed frequently to the National Herald and the Congress Socialist and was later elected to the All-India Congress Committee in the year 1922.

He became provincial Minister for Education in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, federal Minister from the year 1946 to 1951 and from 1951 to 1954, holding portfolios like education, finance, and home labour; and also became Governor of Rajasthan from April 1962 to April 1967.

As a reformist governor of Rajasthan, he also promoted the idea of Sanganer’s no-bars prison. He used to believe in that the crime should not be looked as an act of revenge but as an act of reformation.