Dr Seemin Jamali Death Reason? JPMC’s ‘Iron lady’ Dr Seemin Jamali Passed Away

It is tough to announce that a well-known Pakistani medical doctor Seemin Jamali has passed away. She was a former executive director who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on Saturday at 61. Since her demise news has come on the internet circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Seemin Jamali and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Seemin Jamali was a former executive director of Jinnh Postgraduate Medical Centre who was better known as an iron lady, bullet lady, and bomb-proof lady. She was also a very talented Pakistani medical doctor. She entered JPMC as a medical officer in 1988 after finishing her medical education in Nawabshah and a house job at Civil Hospital Karachi. She got an advanced degree in public health management in 1933 from Thailand. Later, she was awarded a scholarship and in 2010 she became the hospital’s joint executive director and then executive director after 6 years. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Dr Seemin Jamali Death Reason?

Seemin Jamali is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on Saturday, 27 May 2023 when she was 61 years old. Her passing news has been announced by her younger brother Yousaf Agha. Since her demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, Dr. Jamali lost her life at 7:30 pm at Aga Khan University Hospital where she was admitted taking a cancer treatment around eight days ago. Her cause of death was cancer. She was a very amazing and talented lady who achieved huge success due to her best work. She is survived by her husband, Dr. AR Jamali, and two sons, Omar Jamali, and Baber Jamali. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying tribute to her on social media platforms. May Jamali’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.