Dr Shahana Cause of Death? Indian Medical Association Suspends Ruwise Passed Away

There is a piece of news coming forward from Thiruvananthapuram where the Indian Medical Association has suspended the primary membership of Dr. EA Ruwise. He is also accused in the death of Dr AJ Shahana and the news of this topic is gathering a lot of attention on the internet or among the fans. Ruwise was arrested in connection with the death of Shahna. It is reported that his arrest was made when a junior doctor committed suicide over alleged dowry harassment. Let us discuss every single piece of information related to this topic and we will try to cover every single piece of information.

According to the reports, a 26-year-old PG student named Dr Shahana at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College committed suicide when her finance, Dr Ruwise, and his family demanded an exorbitant dowry ahead of their marriage. After her death, the Indian Medical Association suspended Dr EA Ruwise's primary membership and he is an accused in the death of Shahana. He is accused of being involved in the abetment of suicide that led to the death of Shahana, who was pursuing her second year of postgraduate training in surgery. The police have arrested her under the Dowry Prohibition Act and sent her to judicial custody.

Dr Shahana Cause of Death?

Furthermore, Shahana's relatives said that the accused family demanded 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of land, and a BMW car as dowry. Although Shahana's family promised to give Rs 50 lakh and 50 gold coins, Shahana did not refuse. When Ruwaiz said he couldn't go against his family's wishes, a heartbroken Shahana decided to commit suicide led to this heartbreaking incident. After her death, the accused was arrested on Thursday 7 December 2023 by the Karunagappally Police for abetment of suicide and charges under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The court decided to take Ruwais into custody for 14 days and following the allegations, the principal of the medical college also suspended him. The Kerala government has asked the Director of Women and Child Development to investigate the incident and submit a report. The victim was a postgraduate student at the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. It is reported that the couple was in a relationship and their families had even discussed their marriage. However, the accused allegedly backed out of the marriage when her family rejected his huge dowry demand. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.