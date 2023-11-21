Dr SS Badrinath Death Reason? Sankara Nethralaya Founder Dr SS Badrinath Passed Away at 83

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Dr. SS Badrinath, the founder of Sankara Nethralaya, has passed away at the age of 83. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.

On Tuesday, Dr. SS Badrinath, the founder and chairman emeritus of Sankara Nethralaya, passed away at the age of 83. Dr. SS Badrinath, the founder and chairman emeritus of Sankara Nethralaya, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, at the age of 83. The founder of Sankara Nethralaya, one of India’s largest charitable eye hospitals in Chennai, was Dr. SS Badrinath. He established the organization in 1978 following his studies and research abroad.

Dr. SS Badrinath, hailed as a medical marvel, dedicated himself to a noble cause by providing free medical treatment to the economically weaker sections of society. Sankara Nethralaya, under his leadership, emerged as a hub for charitable medical care, catering to hundreds every day. Sengamedu Srinivasa Badrinath, born in a small suburb of Chennai, faced the loss of both parents during his teenage years. Utilizing the insurance funds from their demise, he pursued his passion for medical sciences. Commencing his career in New York, he interned at various ophthalmology centers. In 1978, Dr. Badrinath, along with a group of doctors, established Sankara Nethralaya—a charitable, not-for-profit eye hospital in Chennai, providing free treatment to the underprivileged.

Dr SS Badrinath Death Reason?



The hospital sees around 1200 patients daily, conducting 100 surgeries without charge. Additionally, the institute offers training programs for aspiring eye specialists. In recognition of his philanthropic endeavors over the years, Dr. SS Badrinath was honored with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards by the Government of India. These awards stand as the third and fourth highest civilian honors in the country, respectively. Situated in Chennai, India, Sankara Nethralaya is a not-for-profit missionary institution dedicated to ophthalmic care, functioning as an eye hospital. The name “Sankara Nethralaya” derives its significance from “Sankara,” referring to Lord Shiva, and “Nethralaya,” translating to “The Temple of the Eye.”

This institution extends its services to patients from both India and abroad, boasting a workforce of over 1000 employees. With a daily commitment to around 1500 patients and the execution of over 100 surgeries each day, Sankara Nethralaya contributes significantly to eye care. Its annual revenue, reported through taxes, approaches close to US$100 million. In 2020, Newsweek ranked Sankara Nethralaya among the top four ophthalmic institutions globally. Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Nani A. Palkhivala, characterized Sankara Nethralaya as the “preeminent managed charitable organization in India.”