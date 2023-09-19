Dr Trisha Stratford Death Reason? MAFS Relationship expert Dr Trisha Stratford Passed Away

We are going to share the heartfelt news that Trisha Stratford is no more. Yes, you heard right she died at the age of 72 years and many of her loved ones are expressing their sorrows for his demise. She was mostly known as a reality TV star and she received a lot of love after appearing on Married at First Sight. Now her death news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites and many are mourning his loss. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and also talk more about herself in this article.

Her death news was announced through Instagram and confirmed by fellow Married at First Sight (MAFS) relationship expert John Aiken. She took her last breath on Monday 18 September 2023 and she was 72 years old at the time of her passing. There are multiple rumors are flowing on the internet that defines her death cause but nothing has been revealed yet related to her exact cause of death. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details about her demise but no details are confirmed. We will update you after any official announcement of her death by any of her family members or loved ones.

Dr Trisha Stratford Death Reason?

She was a relationship expert and other professionals help couples who are about to get married but have never met before find each other. She and the other experts help on the show and give direction to the couple who are going to live thier lives together through their weddings. He was also working as a TV reporter for the BBC and CNN in New Zealand who gained a lot of attention for covering the civil wars in Somalia, Bosnia, and Rwanda as a war reporter. She was a beloved wife and mother who also played both roles.

She was a neuropsychotherapist and relationship expert who gained popularity after working on the first seven seasons of the popular reality television series Married at First Sight Australia. She was the mother of Gina and the grandmother of Lily. She was originally from New Zealand. She joined the show in 2015 and left it in 2020 after working on seven seasons of this show. Lots of loved ones and colleagues are expressing thier sadness for her loss. There is no detail has been shared related to her funeral and obituary arrangements. Many are giving tributes to her and sharing their condolences for her loss. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.