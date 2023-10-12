Dramatic Arrest: Two Arsh Dalla Gang Members Arrested in Moga Congress

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests two shooters of the Arsh Dallo gang based on confidential information, ANI reported on Thursday. The two shooters were apprehended from Outer Ring Road. A live hand grenade was recovered from one of them, as well as a pistol and five live bullets. The officials said that the team of Inspector General of Police (CI) Special Cell intercepted the two shooters on the Outer Ring Road. As soon as they were asked to give up, one of them, Krishan, fired a single round at the police team.

The second gangster removed a live hand grenade from his bag but was overpowered by the team before he could get the safety pin out, officials said. They added that a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigations are underway, they said. Last month, an alleged Khalistani terrorist named Sukhdul was killed in Winnipeg by an unknown assailant belonging to a gang run by Canadian-based criminal Arsh Dalla, alias Sukha Duneke. According to reports, Sukhdul Singh was a member of Arsh Dalla’s gang and was killed in Winnipeg.

Two Arsh Dalla Gang Members Arrested

In August 2022, Arsh Dallo’s close associates Manpreet and Mandeep were expelled from the Philippines, resulting in the arrest of the two by the National Investigation Agency. The Delhi airport personnel of the Punjab Police were present at the time. During Manpreet’s stay in the Philippines, he was responsible for the execution of numerous plans ordered by Arsh Dallo in the state of Punjab. The expulsion of the two associates came shortly after the Indian authorities managed to bring into the country Sachin, the relative of the infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who had been on the run since the infamous Moose Wala murder in May 2022.

Sachin Bishnoi wanted in the Sidhu Moose Waala murder case is brought to India from Azerbaijan as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide. The development comes at a time when Canada and India are locked in a diplomatic dispute following the killing of hardeep singh Najjar by a group of Khalistani separatists. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Nijjar and expelled a top Indian diplomat on Wednesday. India shot back at Canada calling the allegations “absurd” and “motivated”. Canada reciprocated by expelling a top Indian diplomat. On Wednesday, Canada warned all its citizens and those considering traveling to the country to exercise extreme caution amid a surge in anti-India incidents and politically-sponsored hate crimes in North America.