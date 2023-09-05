Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Leader’s Close Aide Attacked in Bengaluru

Leader MK Alagiri being attacked at a public place by unknown number of people. Good Day Readers. Today a horrific news has come from Tamil Nadu’s stating that some unknown individuals had attacked DMK Leader MK Alagiri at a public place. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. Unknown individuals assaulted VK Guruswamy Murthy, an associate of DMK leader MK Alagiri, while he was at a restaurant in Bengaluru. His visit to the city was related to a property dispute case.

Aides of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Alagiri reported that VK Guruswamy Murthy, an alleged gangster from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, fell victim to an attack by an unidentified group at a Bengaluru restaurant on Monday. His visit to Bengaluru was for the purpose of engaging in discussions with a broker regarding a property dispute, following his arrival in the city via a flight on Sunday, during which he also reserved accommodation in a local hotel.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Leader’s Close Aide Attacked

\While in the midst of discussing the property matter with a broker at a restaurant in Kammanahalli, VK Guruswamy Murthy was confronted by a group of individuals who had arrived in a vehicle registered in Tamil Nadu. Police have confirmed that the assailants launched an attack on him within the restaurant premises, leading to his immediate hospitalization.



The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is a political party that originates from Tamil Nadu. Presently, it holds the position of the ruling party in the state with a substantial majority, operating independently without the need for coalition support. In the union territory of Puducherry, the party assumes the role of the primary opposition party.



The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stands as one of Tamil Nadu’s two prominent political parties, alongside its rival, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Since the state election of 2021, it has held the position of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. Established on September 17, 1949, by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai (commonly known as Anna), the DMK emerged as a breakaway faction from the Dravidar Kazhagam, which was led by E. V. Ramasami.



Anna served as the DMK’s general secretary from its inception in 1949 until his passing on February 4, 1969. During his leadership, in 1967, the DMK achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first party, other than the Indian National Congress, to secure an independent majority in state-level elections in India.



Following Anna’s tenure, M. Karunanidhi (referred to as Kalaignar) assumed the role of the party’s first president from 1969 until his demise on August 7, 2018. He also held the position of Chief Minister for five non-consecutive terms, two of which were marked by dismissal by the Union government. Upon Karunanidhi’s passing, his son and former deputy, M. K. Stalin (known as Thalapathy), succeeded him as the party president.