Drunk Couple Abuses Flight Attendant, Drops Baby on Floor, Kicked Off From Plane

There is a piece of news coming forward that a drunk couple abuses a flight attendant and this news is rapidly circulating on various social media platforms. It is also coming that the druck couple dropped a baby on the floor. This news is gathering so much attention and many people are showing thier interest in this incident and are curious to know the complete information about this matter and them. Yes, you heard the couple had crossed their limit and now this matter became a topic of discussion, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to the couple and this matter.

As per the exclusive sources and information, a couple was asked to exit from a TUI flight following a drunken brawl and this happened at Manchester airport. This also affected a baby traveling with them. It is shared that a couple got involved in an ugly spat and manhandled their baby. This matter takes around five-hour to Crete-bound plane at Manchester airport. The couple also abused the airline staff and the flight attendant. Now, the couple was prosecuted and fined for this incident. Swipe up to know more about the couple and this incident.

Drunk Couple Abuses Flight Attendant

According to the report, the couple is identified as Beth Jones who is a 27-year-old woman, and Kieran Cunnah who is a 30-year-old. It is also shared that the woman is a former nurse from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester. She dropped her baby and the couple abused the airline staff. The child was dropped to the floor when Cunnah tried to pass the child Beth across the aisle. Then she took the baby onto the seat and it is shared that the child is not injured after falling down to the floor. Later this incident, both of them were kicked off the TUI flight and fined for this matter.

It is also shared that the Currah also threw money at flight attendants and shouted at them by saying "How much do you want from us?" They create a big matter and it takes around 5 hours to solve. Now, there is an investigation ongoing and the couple is now facing the charges. This news is spreading like wildfire and many people are expressing thier reactions to this matter by commenting on social media pages.