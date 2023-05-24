Drunk Indian-American Woman Driver Charged For Injuring 5 In Car Crash

Recently, an Indian-American woman driver has been arrested and charged with injuring five individuals in a car crash. This crash is the headline of the news and rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites. This crash news is creating a storm on the internet and enticing the interest of many people or netizens. Lots of people are hitting search engine platforms and are curious to know more about this crash incident. Let us discuss the whole information about this crash in detail and also shared some more information in this article.

This crash incident took place northbound on Lakeville Road in New York, America. It is shared that an Indian-American woman has been charged with driving while drunk and this terrible crash resulted in injuring five people including herself also. The suspect is identified as Dilmeet Kaur who is currently 21 years old and is a resident of the Floral Park area. She was driving a 2019 BMW X3 vehicle. After this crash, she was arrested by the police and now facing charges of ridiculous driving. Swipe up and read continuously to know more about this crash incident.

Drunk Indian-American Woman Driver Charged

In a report from Nassau County Police Department, it is shared that she also collided with an SUV driven by a 34-year-old woman last week and now she is again involved in a car crash incident. Police said that she injured four people and also injured herself in this crash. The police reported this crash and they immediately arrived at the incident scene where they found two women “trapped” inside the SUV. The officer takes both of them out safely and rushed them to the nearby hospital for thier injuries. The suspect also suffered injuries in her arms and a broken hand. The victims were not confirmed yet but they are getting treatment for thier injuries.

In this crash, a total of five people were injured while two are suffering from major injuries and three are suffering from minor injuries. The all injured are admitted to the nearby hospital where they are getting treatment for thier injuries. The suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, and driving while drunk. She will appear at the first District Court in Hempstead. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared related to this terrible crash incident.