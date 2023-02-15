Duangpetch Promthep Death Reason? Captain of Football Team Rescued From Thai Cave in 2018 Dies in UK

A boy, Duangpetch Promthep who was rescued from a Thai Cave in 2018 and well-known captain of his football Wild Boars team, sadly passed away at the age of 18-19. Yes, Duangpetch Promthep was one of the 12 boys who was rescued from a Thai Cave has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. The news of his passing was broke on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 morning. Most of people are trying to know more details about this mishappening that how did the boy die and what happened to him. Well, some things are still unclear so, we are trying to find out and share them with you through this article.

According to several sources on social media, Duangpetch Promthep passed away. The news was officially confirmed by BBC News. Well, the cause of the death is unclear but the teenager is reported to have sustained a head injury due to which he lost his life. He matriculated in the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire late last year when he was just 17. Since the news of his death was confirmed on the Internet, several tributes are pouring on social media and individuals are offering condolences to his family members who lost their beloved son.

Duangpetch Promthep Death Reason?

As per the latest reports, Promthep died after sustaining a head injury. Well, there is no clarification yet and what was the reason behind his sudden passing but the sources are revealing this reason. He was the captain of the Thai boys’ football team, which was trapped for two weeks along with their coach while exploring Chaing Rai province.

Promthep’s mother informed the Wat Doi Wao temple in his hometown in Chiang Rai, which the team frequented. Some of his teammates who were rescued from the cave, also shared the news on their social media handles. The temple offered condolences to Promthep who is also known as Dom – posted on Facebook on Wednesday,” May Dom’s soul rest in peace.

The Zico Foundation, which is a Thai non-profit that helped Duangpetch Promthep win a scholarship to continue his study in England also expressed their deep condolence on Facebook. Dom was the part of the Wild Boars football team that was trapped in Tham Luang cave on June 23, 2018 and later, they were trapped by rising flood waters. At the time of the incident, Dom was just 13 years old while his teammates were aged between 11 and 16.