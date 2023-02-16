Duangpetch Promthep Death Reason? Captain of Football Team Rescued From Thai Cave in 2018 Dies

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous Thai soccer captain Duangpetch Promthep has passed away suddenly. Duangpetch Promthep was also known as a Dom and he was a student of Brooke House College Football Academy. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 17 yaers old. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Dom was a 17 yaers old boy and he was a member of the dramatic two-week rescue of his soccer team and coach from a flooded cave system in 2018. He was a captain of the Wild Boars team trapped in the Tham Luang cave in the Chiang Rai area. He moved to England the previous year after securing a scholarship to a soccer academy that promoted its high-level program and international student population. He was a very talented boy who achieved huge success at a young age. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Duangpetch Promthep Death Reason?

As per the report, Thai soccer captain Dom is no more among his close ones and he tok his last breath on Tuesday 14 February 2023 in the United Kingdom. He died at the age of 17. But currently, his cause of death has been not disclosed. Reportedly, Dom has been discovered unconscious in his dorm room at Brooke House College Football Academy, a soccer academy in Leicester, England. After that, he was taken to the hospital but later he was pronounced dead. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so plaese read the complete article.

Kiatisak Senamueage, former Thai national team leader and president of the Chico Foundation which assisted Promthep to finalize a scholarship for coming studies stated his former student had a dream to be a professional soccer player and join the national team. He was a beloved student who was very talented and kind. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.