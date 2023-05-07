Dubai: Massive Fire Causes Building Roof to Collapse, Killing Firefighter

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward related to the massive fire which causes a building to fall and this news is currently running on the top of the news. This news attracts the interest of many people and spreads like wildfire on the internet. Many people are raising various queries related to this incident and are curious to know more about this fire incident. Let us discuss in detail the complete information about this incident and some more information related to this incident.

According to the reports, this incident took place in Al Awir, Dubai on Friday 12 May 2023 and this cause the collapse of a building roof. This incident was so dangerous and many people get major injuries in this incident who are getting injuries for their major injuries. It is shared that a firefighter died in this incident who is identified as Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem Al Ketbi. There are also many people who were injured badly in this incident and currently getting treatment for their serious injuries. There are various rumors are also flowing that define the reason behind the fire emerging. Scroll down to know more about this fire incident.

Dubai: Massive Fire Causes Building Roof

A spokesperson of the Dubai Civil Defence stated that the Operations Room was first notified about the fire in the Al Kabayel Centre in the Al Awir area at 12.32 pm on the day of the incident. It was reported by the Fire Station and a team from the Al Mizhar Fire Station reached the site of the accident at 12.38 pm. The Rashidiya Fire Station and the Nad Al Sheba Fire Station were also sent to the incident place to provide assistance as support. During the operation of controlling fire, a part of the building’s roof collapsed and fell at about 07:20 pm which resulted in the unfortunate demise of Sergeant Al Ketbi who was 29 years old at the time of his demise.

He joined the Fire department in September 2017 and became a member of Dubai Civil Defence and his death news broke the heart of his family members. Social media is full of tributes for his death and many popular personalities including Dubai leaders Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and many more also expressed their sorrows for his death.