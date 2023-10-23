Headline

Dusty Street Cause of Death? Pioneering Former KROQ DJ, Passed Away at 77

15 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come stating that Dusty Street, a trailblazing female DJ for Los Angeles radio station KROQ, passes away at the age of 77. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Dusty Street, a pioneering DJ renowned for her tenure at Los Angeles-based alternative rock station KROQ-FM and later at SiriusXM, passed away in Eugene, Oregon, at the age of 77. The news was shared by her friend Geno Michellini, who had worked at L.A.-based station KLOS-FM. He revealed that Dusty had been bravely battling various health issues for years, and she peacefully departed, surrounded by love in a serene lakeside setting. Dusty Street was not just a dear friend to Michellini but also a radio and music legend, and her loss is deeply felt. She was a queen in her own right, and her memory will endure. Street’s most recent role was at SiriusXM, where she hosted shows like Deep Tracks and Classic Vinyl for over two decades.

Dusty Street Cause of Death

On Facebook, SiriusXM mourned her passing, saying, “We have lost one of our own. Dusty Street has passed away after enjoying 77 years of life. And, indeed, Dusty Street was her real name. She was one of the earliest female rock DJs on the West Coast, working at KMPX and KSAN in San Francisco from 1967 to 1978 before making her mark in Los Angeles, where she reigned as an evening host from 1979 to 1996 on KROQ. We are deeply saddened by this loss.” Dusty Street was recognized for her outspoken nature, particularly in her opposition to the Parents Music Resource Center’s efforts to impose a ratings system on rock music.

Dusty Street Cause of Death?

She once mentioned that her departure from KROQ was due to being seen as a “renegade” in light of the station’s increasing control over its programming. In 2015, she received the honor of being inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame. Earlier this year, she contributed to the Epix documentary titled “San Francisco Sounds: A Place In Time,” which showcased iconic recording artists from the Bay Area between 1966 and 1976.

This documentary featured prominent musicians like Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Tower of Power, the Doobie Brothers, Jefferson Airplane, and Janis Joplin. Street once shared that she frequently encountered people questioning the authenticity of her name and being astonished to learn that it wasn’t a pseudonym. She humorously mentioned, “My father’s name was Emerson Street, and we resided on Emerson Street in Palo Alto, which was quite amusing. Emerson Street on Emerson Street.”

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

rx uk male enhancement pills
does xanax help with premature ejaculation
pain and inflammation cbd oil
water diet and diet pills
best penis enlargement at the stores
does taking estrogen help you lose weight
tapping to lose weight
wonder cbd for pain relief
zeneth penis enlarger
hemp koala gummies review
where to buy hemp gummies near me
small yellow oval diet pill
does iron help with erectile dysfunction
can hemp cbd help anxiety
best diet pill without exercise
can i lose weight eating only vegetables
cbd oil for sleep india
armadura maximum male enhance
size x male enhancement pills reviews
super cbd gummies 300mg shark tank
best penis enlargement pills free sample
maxoderm male enhancement reviews
how much bike riding to lose weight
slender diet pills reviews
quick flow male enhancement shark tank
ways to lose weight in a month
cancer and blood pressure medication
can cbd stop u from sleeping
gold honey male enhancement
erexo plus male enhancement
mitopilode medication for high blood pressure
can take omeprazole with blood pressure medication
what drug is for high blood pressure
how to make cbd foot pain
cbd gummies for smoking
pure vera cbd gummies
select cbd patches for anxiety
3000 mg hemp gummies
nice guidelines diet pills
what are the benefits of organic full spectrum cbd
symptoms too high dose blood pressure medication
keto ultra diet pills website
testogo male enhancement pills
foods to enhance male performance
best drugs to treat blood pressure
can cbd gummies help with sleep apnea
best male sex enhancement cream
how did ariana biermann lose weight
blood pressure pills and cough
how much weight can you lose by cutting out soda
how to lose weight in your upper arms
completely keto mct oil pills
expensive diet pills that work
voltaren gel and blood pressure medication
herbal pills for high blood pressure
blood pressure medication flushing
out of date viagra pills
fat burning pills target
how do druiett pills help high blood pressure
how many heart points per day to lose weight
can alcoholism cause premature ejaculation
seroquel affect sex drive
viagra online 200mg
does amlodipine affect erectile dysfunction
how to increase my gf sex drive
why is my sex drive higher on my period
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
does zinc increase sex drive
customer reviews vigrx plus
vigrx plus store in delhi
sudden increased sex drive male
gtg male enhancement pills
penis enlargement pilss
weight loss reduce sex drive
best non prescription erectile dysfunction pills
does plant viagra work
sex drive spike during after period
penis enlargement banner
zoloft higher sex drive
bad side effects of vigrx plus
buy penis enlargement pills
rev xp diet pills
easiest way to lose weight with pcos
why did mcgee lose weight on ncis
does premature ejaculation ever go away
men with surgically enlarged penis
black 4k male enhancement reviews
keto primal weight loss pills reviews
do antidepressants cure premature ejaculation
how to lose weight as a type 1 diabetic
keto fast 700 mg pills reviews
foods to lose weight but gain muscle
looking to lose weight and tone up
new diet pill australia channel 7
does liquid collagen help you lose weight
dr gaines male enhancement
zyalix male enhancement reviews and ratings
lifestyle keto pills directions
how to lose weight without binge eating
can i take keto pills with diet pills