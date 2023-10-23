Dusty Street Cause of Death? Pioneering Former KROQ DJ, Passed Away at 77

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come stating that Dusty Street, a trailblazing female DJ for Los Angeles radio station KROQ, passes away at the age of 77. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Dusty Street, a pioneering DJ renowned for her tenure at Los Angeles-based alternative rock station KROQ-FM and later at SiriusXM, passed away in Eugene, Oregon, at the age of 77. The news was shared by her friend Geno Michellini, who had worked at L.A.-based station KLOS-FM. He revealed that Dusty had been bravely battling various health issues for years, and she peacefully departed, surrounded by love in a serene lakeside setting. Dusty Street was not just a dear friend to Michellini but also a radio and music legend, and her loss is deeply felt. She was a queen in her own right, and her memory will endure. Street’s most recent role was at SiriusXM, where she hosted shows like Deep Tracks and Classic Vinyl for over two decades.





On Facebook, SiriusXM mourned her passing, saying, “We have lost one of our own. Dusty Street has passed away after enjoying 77 years of life. And, indeed, Dusty Street was her real name. She was one of the earliest female rock DJs on the West Coast, working at KMPX and KSAN in San Francisco from 1967 to 1978 before making her mark in Los Angeles, where she reigned as an evening host from 1979 to 1996 on KROQ. We are deeply saddened by this loss.” Dusty Street was recognized for her outspoken nature, particularly in her opposition to the Parents Music Resource Center’s efforts to impose a ratings system on rock music.

Dusty Street Cause of Death?

She once mentioned that her departure from KROQ was due to being seen as a “renegade” in light of the station’s increasing control over its programming. In 2015, she received the honor of being inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame. Earlier this year, she contributed to the Epix documentary titled “San Francisco Sounds: A Place In Time,” which showcased iconic recording artists from the Bay Area between 1966 and 1976.

This documentary featured prominent musicians like Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Tower of Power, the Doobie Brothers, Jefferson Airplane, and Janis Joplin. Street once shared that she frequently encountered people questioning the authenticity of her name and being astonished to learn that it wasn’t a pseudonym. She humorously mentioned, “My father’s name was Emerson Street, and we resided on Emerson Street in Palo Alto, which was quite amusing. Emerson Street on Emerson Street.”