Dwight Popcorn Miller Death? Stage Production Manager Dies After a Long Battle With Cancer

Recently the sad and shocking news has come on the internet that Dwight Popcorn Miller has passed away. He was a Stage production manager who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Dwight Popcorn Mille and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Dwight Popcorn Mille was a very respected person who worked as the band Earth, Wind & Fire’s stage manager. Earlier he had the position of stage manager for Luther Vandross for 15 years and drum tech for 10 years. He was also a drum/ percussion technician for Lionel Richie. Wind & Fire, Earth is an American musical group. Their aesthetic and musical range includes Jazz, funk, disco, pop, Latin, R&B, soul, and Afro-pop. Later, he and Skip Anderson released the jazz album “A Tribute to Blue Note Records.” He was a very talented person who achieved huge success. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Dwight Popcorn Miller Death?

Stage manager, Dwight Popcorn Miller is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 23 May 2023, Tuesday. His demise news has been confirmed by his daughters Eileen Barron and Marie Barron-Wilson on Facebook. Since the shocking news has come on the internet many people are very broken by his death and people want to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he passed away due to cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Miller was a very wonderful person who was also known for his kind nature. He has done a great job in his career and because of his excellent work, he has gained a lot of respect. He loved working in the studio and playing jazz drums. Since his passing news went out on social media many people were saddened. They have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Dwight Popcorn Miller’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.