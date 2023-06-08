Dylan Chretien & Nicholas Centofanti Passed Away in a Fatal Car Crash Update

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you a two-vehicle crash with one fatality and one critical injury. This fatal accident took place near Casco on Wednesday morning, 7 June 2023. The 19-year-old boy passed away there. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms and people are very saddened by this news. This news has been making headlines on the internet as now people are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The 19-year-old boy has been identified as Dylan Chretien who was a resident of Bridgton. Reportedly. Casco resident Nicholas Centofanti who is 20 years old has been receiving care at Maine Medical Centre in Portland. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people. People want to know about how Dylan Chretien & Nicholas Centofanti. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Dylan Chretien & Nicholas Centofanti Passed Away

On Wednesday morning two-vehicle collision near Casco. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reports that 19 years old boy lost his life in the accident but 20 years old is in serious condition. A car accident happened before 7 am close to Tenney Hill Road. As per the deputies, two cars were engaged in the crash, one of which veered off the road and into some trees. The two residents of the car that hit the trees were seriously hurt. After the accident, Nicholas Centofanti has been taken to the Maine Medical Centre in critical condition. For more details about the news you are on the right page so please read till the end.

As per the police, Dylan Chretien passed away at the location of the collision. The 20-year-old's parents announced their son was brain dead and would say their final goodbyes to him hours after the devastation. It breaks people's heart that the boy Nick Centofanti is brain-dead. The family of Dylan Chretien made a GoFundMe account to raise money for the funeral. It is very heartbreaking news for their family as they lost their beloved person. Currently, the investigation is ongoing of the incident.