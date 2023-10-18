Dylan Weidenfeld Cause of Death? 26-year-old Actor Killed in Jersey City Accident

Recently, a shocking incident took place related to a terrible collision in which a total of three people passed away. In this accident, Dylan Weidenfeld was also involved and lost his life. He died at the age of 26 years and the news of his death is heartbreaking news for his family members. He was identified as one of the three individuals who were killed in this tragic accident. The news of this crash incident is making headlines and many are showing thier attention to know more. Let’s continue this article to learn all the details and we will try to cover all the details.

It was a multi-crash incident that occurred on Monday 16 October 2023 in Jersey City and many individuals were involved in this crash incident. As per the reports, three people lost thier lives in this accident and another woman is fighting for her life. This incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on Paterson Plank Road near Congress Street. It is also said that three more sustained injuries in this accident. The cases of road crashes are increasing day by day and many people lost their lives in these kinds of accidents cases. Several details are left to share, so swipe up this page to know more about this accident.

Dylan Weidenfeld Cause of Death?

After this accident, the authorities reached the incident and began an investigation. The authorities stated that it is suggested that a BMW SUV appeared to have crashed head-on into a Kia Amanti at the intersection, shoving the sedan against the wall. Dylan Weidenfeld was also involved and died in this accident. In the investigation, Dylan was identified as the driver of the Kia and he passed away at the age of 26 years. He was pronounced dead at the incident place but the exact circumstances surrounding this incident are still unknown. Keep continuing your reading.

Dylan was an actor and the artistic director of Plays-in-the-Park. His death news was announced by the organization and many of her loved ones are expressing their sorrows for his loss. In this accident, a Kia Amanti and a BMW SUV collided which led to a horrifying crash incident. The SUV carried five passengers. Dylan and a female passenger were in the backseat of the BMW and they were both killed at the incident scene. On the other hand, a male and a female passenger were also in the vehicle and were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where the male eventually passed away. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.