Dynamos vs Pearls Match Details: DYN vs PEA Dream11 Prediction And Playing 11

ILT20 Development League's next cricket match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Dynamos (DYN) and another team Pearls (PEA). This upcoming match will begin play at 10:00 pm on Saturday 30 September 2023 and this amazing match will be played at ICC Academy, Dubai.

If we talk about the points table then it is not available currently. It is shared that this match is the first head-to-head match of this tournament the previous matches of both teams received a lot of love from the audience and viewers. Both of the team contains strong and active players who will give their best until the end of this match which makes this match more interesting. Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and they are excited to watch this match and it is said that this match will be fully enjoyed by the viewers.

DYN vs PEA Match Details

Match: Dynamos vs Pearls (DYN vs PEA)

League: ILT20 Development Tournament

Date: Saturday, 30th September 2023

Time: 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

DYN vs PEA Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

DYN vs PEA (Dynamos vs Pearls) Playing 11

Dynamos (DYN) Possible Playing 11 1.Fahad Nawaz(WK), 2. Osama Hassan-Shah, 3. Taimoor Ali-I, 4. Hameed Khan, 5. Muhammad Shahdad-I, 6. Ammar Badami, 7. Ronak Panoly, 8. Mohammad Umer Doger, 9. Vikum Bandara Sanjaya, 10. Karthik Meiyappan, 11. Zahoor Khan-I

Pearls (PEA) Possible Playing 11 1.Abdul Shakoor(WK), 2. Vritiya Aravind(WK), 3. Aryansh Sharma(WK), 4. Mohammed Faraazuddin, 5. Riyan Mohammed, 6. Lovepreet Singh Bajwa, 7. Alishan Sharafu, 8. Nilansh Keswani, 9. Adithya Shetty, 10. Riaz Khaliq, 11. Harit Shetty

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. No one is suffering from any injury before this match and all are fine. The points table is not available, so it cannot be said about which team won this upcoming football match. This amazing cricket match will be broadcast live on Fancode.