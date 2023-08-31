Ealing Broadway Accident: ‘Tonnes of blood’ Spotted as Boy, 15, Stabbed Explained!

Recently, a piece of news has appeared on social media, in which it is being told that after the police investigation, a tube line of London has been closed. After listening to this grave people have many questions like what could be the purpose of closing this tube line. Why has this tube line been closed? If you also want to know about this news, then stay with us at the end of the article and know why this tube line has been closed.

According to the current data, it has been told that now the service between Ealing Common and Ealing Broadway has been stopped. There is also a benefit to doing this. Due to this, the Central Line has also seen many improvements. There was no service in North Acton and Ealing Broadway but since the opening of this new line, there has been a good service in the rest of the lines. Passengers have also told this new series as their own that now their tickets can be used in London buses also. Now it will be easy to transport passengers as well. Due to the new change, people will no longer have to face problems in commuting.

Ealing Broadway Accident

As far as the implementation of this service is concerned, London Transport Management has clearly written that from now on the District Line service between Ealing Common to Ealing Broadway has been stopped. As we all know there are a total of 11 lines that cover almost 401km and offer 272 stations. And the shocking part is that the 11 lines are handling 5 million passengers’ journeys per day. But today, 2 lines are not working right now. Due to this service between North Acton and Ealing Broadway is not available. But all other service lines are working well.

The cause of the problem is still unknown. But we assure you that as soon as we get to know the problem, we will give an update about the lines here on the same web page. There are so many people all across London who are searching for the timing of the tube stop. So for those people, we have managed to offer some timetable of the tube stop. So, the first tube trains begin at 5:00 AM – 5:15 AM and end around 12 AM – 12:30 AM.