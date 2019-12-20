EaseMyTrip IPO Review, GMP, Share Price & Details Allotment Status :- Many companies are issuing their fresh IPO(Initial Public Offering to raise their share and get benefits from it. So basically, IPO is a portion of a company that will sell to public investors willingly. This is usually done through an underwriting process that looks and acts a bit like a pyramid. The company negotiates a sale of its stock to one or more investment banks that act as an underwriter for the offering. Several companies are including in it like Prince Pipe and Fittings, SBI Card, and EaseMyTrip which merged themselves in the list of companies that are going to hit the market before 2020 March.

EaseMyTrip IPO Review

EaseMyTrip consists of a fresh issue of ₹510 crores IPO, the organization has set an objective of raising ₹1500 crores through IPO. As its name suggests EaseMyTrip is a traveling booking company that can become the pioneer for travel booking sites to list in India. Both the founder of the organization will sell the shares to the tune of ₹225 crores via offer for sale mechanism. EaseMYTrip.com is regulated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd. It supposed to be it is a competition for MakeMy Trip.com, however, MakeMyTrip revenues are fourfold than EaseMyTrip. MakeMyTrip has merged itself into the list of Nasdaq in the year 2010. According to the recent report, MakeMyTrip is negotiating with the merchant bankers regarding IPO. The company might launch EaseMyTri IPO in the second half of the current year. The company hasn’t up completely on the dates.

EaseMyTrip was established in the year 2008 and Nishant Pitti and Rakesh Pitti are the founders of the company. The purpose of the company is to provide the best travel at affordable prices. EaseMyTrip provides discounts on flight booking and holiday packages. The value of the company has accumulated approx between ₹6000 crores to ₹7500 crores. Now, the company trying to enhance its travel agents and corporate clients. Clear Trip and Yatra.com also considered as competitors of the company. We are going to elaborate EaseMyTrip IPO dates, prices band much more things read below to get updated with all the information.

EaseMyTrip IPO GMP, Share Price & Details

Adding Soon

EaseMYTrip IPO Dates and Price Band:(Tentative)

IPO Open-

IPO Close-

IPO Size: Approx ₹1500 Crore(Approx)

Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share

Price Brand:₹ to Per Share

Listing on: BSE & NSE

Retail Portion: 35%

Equity: Shares

EaseMYTrip IPO IPO Market Lot:

Shares: Apply for-Shares(Minimum Lot Size)

Amount: ₹-

EaseMYTrip IPO Allotment & Listing:

Basis of Allotment-

Refunds:-

Credit to Demat accounts:-

Listing:-

EaseMYTrip Financial

Rs. in Crore Revenue Expense PAT 2014 – – – 2015 – – – 2016 – – – 2017 – – – 2018 – – –

Company Promoters

Nishant Pitti

Rikant Pitti

Quick Links:

DRHP Draft Prospectus

RHP Draft Prospectus

EaseMYTrip IPO Registrar:

Adding Soon

Note: Check EaseMYTrip IPO allotment status om-website allotment URL.

EaseMYTrip IPO Lead Managers:

Adding Soon

Company Address:

Easy Trip Planners Pvt. Ltd. Building Number-223,

Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi-110092(India)

Email us:Care@easemytrip.com

Call Us: 011-43131313, 43030303

EaseMyTrip IPO Allotment

All the upgiven information is tentative and can be changed by the authorization of the company. All unavailable information is under review we will get back soon to you when it will be approved by any of the trusted sources. Follow Dekh News for more information and the latest updates related to Share Market.