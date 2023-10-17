East Delhi: 33-year-old Killed After Being Hit By Scooter, CCTV Video Footage

A twenty-two-year-old male has passed away and his companion sustained a minor injury after their bicycle was struck by a vehicle in the Mayur Vihar area on Saturday. The police have not made any arrests in the matter. To gain a better understanding of the incident and the underlying causes, it is essential to read this article thoroughly. Additionally, it is important to understand the identity of the individual who has been injured in the incident.

Aakash, who lived with his parents in the same locality of Karawal Nagar, died on the spot, while his friend Rajdeep Baisla, 32, is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. According to the complainant, Baisla had informed the police that he and Aakash were on their way to the hospital from the same locality in Noida, when they reached the Delhi-Noida flyover at Mayur Vihar. "As we reached the flyover, the rearview mirror of the car, which was traveling at a high speed, collided with the handle on the bike, causing it to lose its balance," he said.

The accident occurred when both Aakash and the driver of the car involved in the collision fell to the ground, and the vehicle then sped off towards the outskirts of Noida. As Aakash lay bleeding from the head, Baisla began to seek assistance from other commuters, and one of them eventually drove Aakash to a nearby hospital in their vehicle. After receiving medical treatment, the deceased was declared dead.