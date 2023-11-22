East of Petaluma Accident: At least 1 dead in crash east of Petaluma Crash, CCTV Video

Reportedly, a terrible multi-crash incident occurred on Highway 116. The news of this crash incident is making headlines on the news channels and continuously running on the top of the internet or social media pages. There are some pictures of this incident were also shared on social media and it is running in the trends. It is reported that this tragic accident shocked many who are showing their attention to know more information related to this incident. Lots of questions surfaced over the internet related to this incident, so we made an article and tried to share every single piece of information.

As per the exclusive news and sources, the CHP reported that one individual lost their life in this accident. This horrifying multi-crash incident took place on Tuesday afternoon 21 November 2023 at Highway 116 and Lakeville Highway and it was a collision of multiple vehicles. This collision incident shocked the locals and the news of this incident is running in the trends of social media pages. After coming out of this tragic crash incident news, many questions have arisen and it become a topic of discussion. The details of this accident are limited and the exact circumstances surrounding this accident are not revealed. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

East of Petaluma Accident

After this multiple crash incident, the California Highway Patrol informed the authorities at about 2:40 p.m. and the authorities got the report of an accident at Highway 116 and Lakeville Highway. The deputies reached the incident scene immediately and began an investigation. In this ancient one person passed away but the details of the deceased person remain unknown. The authorities are continuing to find the exact reason behind this accident and the investigation is ongoing. The deceased has not identified yet and there are no reports is coming forward related to the death of any other person.

The accident and collision cases are increasing day by day and every day many lose their lives in crash incidents. In this accident, at least one person passed away and this multiple crash incident occurred at Highway 116 and Lakeville Highway (East of Petaluma). We have shared all the available details related to this tragic accident in this article. The investigation is ongoing and the investigators are on the way to understanding the exact circumstances of this accident.