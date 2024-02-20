East San Jose Update: 1 Dead, One Critical, What Actually Happened? Latest News

Recently, a devasting shooting incident happened in East San Jose and this is making headlines on the news channels. In this incident, one was killed, one was critically injured and one suffered minor injuries. It is reported that three shots were fired in this incident which occurred in the parking lot of a business on Story Road. This incident shocked the community and many questions related to this topic arose in the minds of people. The officials made their involvement and the investigation is still ongoing. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this incident and we will try to share all the details.

According to the reports, it was a triple-shooting incident that took place on Sunday evening 18 February 2024 in the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Story Road in East San Jose. In this incident, one person was killed, and another was critically injured. One more person was involved with not life-threatening injuries in this incident and was later found to have been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. This incident shocked the community and the area is still under police investigation. Still, several details are left to share, so keep reading…

East San Jose Update

After this shooting incident, the locals informed the authorities and the deputies immediately reached the incident scene. Upon arrival, they found two victims, a man and a woman, each with at least one gunshot wound. The man was confirmed dead at the incident scene, while the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where her health remains in critical condition. Further, another woman was injured in the accident and it was later revealed that she was admitted to a local hospital after being shot. His injuries, although serious, were not life-threatening. Scroll down this page and read on…

The suspect is not identified yet and the motive behind this shooting incident remains unclear. No details have been shared of the victims and multiple questions remain unclear. Reportedly, it was a triple-shooting happened at about 8:55 pm in East San Jose in which a man lost his life and a woman is in critical condition. It occurred on 18 February in a parking lot but the exact details remain unclear. Authorities believe "the security guard who was killed was trying to protect a woman during a domestic dispute and she was taken to the hospital with her life-threatening injuries. The third injured woman was dropped off at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is underway and we will update you soon.