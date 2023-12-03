EC Police Investigating Fatal Accident Near Rich-Halstead Intersection

Elizabeth City police are on the scene of what appears to be a fatal accident involving a single vehicle Friday morning near Rich Street and Halstead Boulevard. When reached Friday morning, Elizabeth City police chief Phil Webster said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. He said the man may have been thrown out of the vehicle. Webster could not be reached to find out if police had identified that man. Police were on the scene Friday morning.
The Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Police Department has opened an investigation into a fatal car accident that occurred early Friday morning. According to the report, the accident occurred at the intersection between Halstead and Rich Boulevards in Elizabeth City. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Rodney Brooks, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. The report states that Brooks was driving a 2011 silver Ford Crown Victoria south on Halstead Boulevards when he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with a pole and several bushes. The vehicle then overturned multiple times before colliding with a parked car in a nearby commercial parking lot before eventually coming to a halt. Swipe down for more information.
EC Police Investigating Fatal Accident
The accident occurred around 1:40 this morning, but Brooks was not found until later this morning when police responded to the scene on a call. When officers arrived, they found Brooks unconscious and unresponsive at the side of the road. The Elizabeth City Fire Department responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the scene. Brooks died at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Elizabeth City Police Department. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. Police are still gathering evidence and talking to people who may have witnessed the accident. Keep reading to get further details related to this case.
