EC Police Investigating Fatal Accident Near Rich-Halstead Intersection

The Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Police Department has opened an investigation into a fatal car accident that occurred early Friday morning. According to the report, the accident occurred at the intersection between Halstead and Rich Boulevards in Elizabeth City. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Rodney Brooks, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. The report states that Brooks was driving a 2011 silver Ford Crown Victoria south on Halstead Boulevards when he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with a pole and several bushes. The vehicle then overturned multiple times before colliding with a parked car in a nearby commercial parking lot before eventually coming to a halt. Swipe down for more information.

EC Police Investigating Fatal Accident