EC-U20 vs KR-U20 Live Score Dream11 Prediction Ecuador U20 vs Korea Republic U20 Football World Cup

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the U20 Football World Cup League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Ecuador U20 (EC-U20) and Korea Republic U20 (KR-U20). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 2:30 am on Friday 2 June 2023 and this match is going to take place at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades Stadium. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams played well in their previous matches and give their best game plays in this tournament which was fully enjoyed by the fans and audience. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams in this tournament. Ecuador U20 faced three wins, one loss, and one draw in their previous match in this tournament. On the other hand, Korea Republic U20 faced two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five matches of this tournament. Every player is ready to give their best in this upcoming match which makes the match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

EC-U20 vs KR-U20 (Ecuador U20 vs Korea Republic U20) Match Details

Match: Ecuador U20 vs Korea Republic U20 (EC-U20 vs KR-U20)

League: U20 Football World Cup

Date: Friday, 2nd June 2023

Time: 02:30 am

Venue: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades

EC-U20 vs KR-U20 (Ecuador U20 vs Korea Republic U20) Starting 11

Ecuador U20 (EC-U20) Possible Starting 11 1. Gilmar Napa, 2. Joel Ordonez, 3. Christian Garcia, 4. Maiky de la Cruz, 5. Daniel de la Cruz, 6. Ray Paez, 7. Oscar Zambrano, 8. Sebastian Gonzalez, 9. Jose Klinger, 10. Justin Cuero, 11. Nilson Angulo

Korea Republic U20 (KR-U20) Possible Starting 11 1. Jun-hong Kim, 2. Park Chang-woo, 3. Kim Ji-Soo, 4. Choi Seok-Hyun, 5. Bae Seo-Joon, 6. Lee Chan-Ouk, 7. Kang Sang-yun, 8. Kim Yong-Hak, 9. Lee Seung-Won, 10. Kang Seong-jin, 11. Lee Young-jun

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode.