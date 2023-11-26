Eddie Merrins Death Cause Linked To Long Illness: Bel-Air Golf Pro Was 91

There is shocking news coming forward from Bel Air, Los Angeles that Eddie Merrins is no more and the news of his passing is making headlines over the news or internet sites. Yes, you heard he passed away at the age of 91 years and his death news is breaking the hearts of his loved ones. He was mostly known as “The Little Pro” and the son of Carrie Lee and Dominic Merrins, who were in the lumber business. Let us discuss in brief what happened to him, and his passing cause, and we will also share the details about himself in this article, so read completely.

Eddie Merrin’s Death Cause

Eddie Merrins’s death was officially shared via a Facebook post and his son, Michael also confirmed this heartbreaking news. He took his last breath on Wednesday 22 November 2023 and he was 91 years old at the time of his passing. He was suffering from a brief illness and succumbed his life after a long illness. The exact details of his illness have not been disclosed yet and the details of his passing are currently limited. His son had launched a GoFundMe campaign to help them with expenses. Swipe this article and continue your reading to know more.

Born on 4 August 1932 in Meridian, Mississippi, United States, and became a successful person. He was the teacher at Bel-Air Country Club and a longtime UCLA golf coach. He was popularly known for the complicated motion of striking a golf ball into one thought. He gave lessons to big names in the industry, including Bing Crosby, Ringo Starr, George C Scott, Dean Martin, Celine Dion, and Jack Nicholson. His son shared a heartfelt message and confirmed his death. Eddie was a beloved father and a kind-hearted person who always spread love. He died while contending with a prolonged illness. Keep reading…

Eddie had taught many people in his golf professional as a coach. He had great faith in god and now his death news is heartbreaking news for his loved ones. He died on 22 November 2023 in Los Angeles after a battle with a long illness. Presently, there is no details have been shared yet about his funeral and obituary arrangements. Many are expressing their sadness for his passing and sharing their condolences. It is a painful moment for his family and our prayers are with his family at this time.