Edison High School Lockdown: A Serious Incident in Alexandria, VA

This incident led to a lockdown in the school and there is an investigation was also began related to it.

Officials released some statements related to the incident and said that a weapons-related incident occurred at the school. Reportedly, a dangerous incident occurred at Edison High School located in Alexandria, Virginia, United States on Friday 12 January 2024, leaving the community in shock. Many questions have arisen among people regarding this and it has spread like wildfire on internet sites. Our sources have been deeply searched but currently, the information is limited and it is only presently confirmed that it happened on 12 January at the Edison High School. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to get further details.

Furthermore, this incident was linked to a weapon and it led to an immediate lockdown at the school. After receiving information about this incident, the MLA immediately reached the spot and started an investigation. Edison High School, also known as Thomas Alva Edison High School, located at 5801 Franconia Road, is currently closed, and locals have been advised to stay away from the vicinity. This school is mostly known for its strong academic programs and commitment to preparing students for the future. The investigation is ongoing and many questions are still unclear related to this incident. Keep continuing your reading…

It is also reported that this is not the first time that the school has exposed a weapon-related incident. Meanwhile, two students at the school were taken into custody after a gun was fired in a McDonald's bathroom. News of the incident spread like wildfire on internet sites and went viral on social media following the lockdown at Edison High School. Given the seriousness of the incident and the potential threat it poses to student safety, parents, students, and staff are understandably concerned. Currently, the investigation is ongoing.