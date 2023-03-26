Edward Muhumuza Cause of Death? NTV Reporter Edward Muhumuza Dies in car Accident

It is very hard to announce that a very famous journalist Edward Muhumuza has passed away. He was a reporter who worked for Nation Television in Uganda. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Saturday morning. Reportedly, Edward died after involving in an accident. His family and friends have been mourning his death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Edward Muhumuza and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Edward Muhumuza was a very talented reporter who served for Nation Television (NTV) in Uganda. He achieved a prize at the Uganda National Journalism Awards in 2022 for the best reporting on land and real estate. When he was 32 years old he began his television profession at Vision group's Urban TV before entering Nation Media Group's NTV where he worked until the time of his sudden death. He was a very hardworking person who earned huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones.

Edward Muhumuza Cause of Death?

Edward Muhumuza is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday 25 March 2023. His unexpected death has been confirmed by NTV Uganda on Twitter. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, He died in a car accident. This tragic accident happened on the Entebbe Highway. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the body of Muhumuza was transported to City Mortuary Mulago for a postmortem. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would leave the world like this. He was a very amazing and talented person who achieved huge success in his career. Now many people have been expressing their heartfelt condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Muhumuza's soul rest in peace.