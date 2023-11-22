EF-W vs BAR-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Eintracht Frankfurt-W vs Barcelona UEFA Women’s Champions League

Hello football lovers, UEFA Women’s Champions League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. It is fixed to be played between Eintracht Frankfurt-W (EF-W) and the opponent team Barcelona (BAR-W). This upcoming football match will begin at 01:30 am on Thursday 23 November 2023 and it will be played at Deutsche Bank Park. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

This league began recently and both teams perform their best that win the hearts of many fans or audiences. Both of the teams are going to play their first head-to-head match and it will be the second match of both teams. In the last match, both teams faced victory and now it is expected this upcoming match will be a banging match for both teams. Barcelona is ranked at the top and Eintracht Frankfurt-W is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. There are active and strong players in both teams and they will give their bets until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

EF-W vs BAR-W (Eintracht Frankfurt-W vs Barcelona) Match Details

Match: Eintracht Frankfurt-W vs Barcelona (EF-W vs BAR-W)

Tournament: UEFA Women’s Champions League

Date: Thursday, 23rd November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

EF-W vs BAR-W Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

EF-W vs BAR-W (Eintracht Frankfurt-W vs Barcelona) Starting 11

Eintracht Frankfurt-W (EF-W) Possible Starting 11 1.Stina Johannes, 2. Sara Doorsoun, 3. Pia-Sophie Wolter, 4. Sophia Kleinherne, 5. Verena Hanshaw, 6. Barbara Dunst, 7. Geraldine Reuteler, 8. Tanja Pawollek, 9. Laura Freigang, 10. Nicole Anyomi, 11. Lara Prasnikar

Barcelona (BAR-W) Possible Starting 11 1.Catalina Coll, 2. Marta Torrejon, 3. Mapi Leon, 4. Ona Batlle, 5. Alexia Putellas, 6. Aitana Bonmati, 7. Mariona Caldentey, 8. Ingrid Engen, 9. Keira Walsh, 10. Esmee Brugts, 11. Caroline Graham Hansen

The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy it. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers.