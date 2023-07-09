EFA vs KRM Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Ecovert FM Asians vs KRM Panthers KCC T10 Challengers League

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you one of the best KCC T10 Challengers Leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Ecovert FM Asians vs KRM Panthers. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it is going to be very amazing and entertaining. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match EFA vs KRM and we will share it with you in this article.

All the players are set to entertain the fans. All the fans have been waiting for the match. So if you want to watch the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. Now all the fan’s waits are going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. Ecovert FM Asians is set to take on KRM Panthers in KCC T10 Challengers League at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Cricket match lovers are curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, day, and lineup of the family. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team – Ecovert FM Asians (EFA) vs KRM Panthers (KAM)

League – KCC T10 Challengers League

Day – Sunday

Date – 9th July 2023

Time – 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue – Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Ecovert FM Asians (EFA) Possible Playing 11 – 1.Muzammil Khalid, 2. Shiva Ananth(WK), 3. Abdulrahman Abdullah, 4. Saad Khalid, 5. Mubashir Khalid, 6. Bikram Raj Karan(C), 7. Muhammad Sameer, 8. Narayan Singh, 9. Arpeet Avinash, 10. Asmeet Avinash, 11. Salmanul Faris

KRM Panthers (KAM) Possible Playing 11 – 1.Khadarvalli Shaik(C), 2. Sakheer Hussain, 3. Nadeem Zahid, 4. Nazmul Hussein(WK), 5. Govind-Kumar, 6. Gokul-Kumar(WK), 7. John Peter, 8. Bijo Philip, 9. Naveen Jayan, 10. Seyyaf Rafi, 11. Rijil Venugopal

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and all the players are ready to give face each other. This match is going to be played between Ecovert FM Asians vs KRM Panthers on 9th July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the recent match result then the KRM team has more chances to win the match against the EFA. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.