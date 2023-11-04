Efrain Gonzalez, NYC Democrat Activist Criticized For Biased Comment On Jewish People

Recently, Efrain Gonzalez’s name has been making a lot of headlines on the internet. Due to this, let us tell you that a video of Efrain Gonzalez has surfaced on the internet in which he is heard saying “Jews are the most corrupt people”. The video of Efrain Gonzalez saying this is rapidly going viral and attracting everyone’s attention. After this people are becoming very impatient to know about this video of Efrain Gonzalez. So much so that now people have started asking many kinds of questions like why did Efrain Gonzalez say this against the Jews. When did Efrain Gonzalez’s video come out? Has anyone taken any decision on this video of Efrain Gonzalez and other questions? But we have collected the answers to all these questions for you. So without any delay, let us proceed with the article and know in depth about the video of Efrain Gonzalez.

Who Is Efrain Gonzalez

Efrain Gonzalez is a very high-ranking American politician. But recently his video came out in which he is seen saying ‘Jews are the most corrupt people’. Due to such videos, he is becoming a topic of discussion among the people. He posted this video on Facebook, after which a lot of likes and video views started coming on the video. However, many viewers got angry at his video because he insulted Jewish people.

Although this is not his first action which people have to pay after seeing, he has done such actions before also. Earlier, he had shared a video on his Facebook platform in which he took aim at the Bronx Democratic Party, especially the Jewish powerhouse lawyer, Stanley Schlein. In the first video, he was clearly heard saying that it would take a long time to get rid of those weeds in the Bronx Democratic Party. He also used profanity, including saying that Jewish people are bad.

Targeting Stanley Schlein, he said that they are black people, there is a Jewish man hidden inside them, which is proof of their wrongdoings. However, after speaking so many abusive words against the Jews, the government has not yet taken any decision against them. So far, only this news has come to light related to Efrain Gonzalez’s video, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.