Egypt Covington Cause of Death? Michigan Men Who Tied Up and Fatally Shot Singer

Two guys from Michigan are gonna go to jail for life after they burglarized a duplex in Wayne County to steal marijuana, but instead, they jumped on a woman watching a movie and tried to light her up with Christmas lights before shooting her to death. On Thursday, October 5, they were sentenced to serve several years in prison for the death of Egyptian Covington. Covington was a singer and an account manager who was killed in June 2017 in a duplex southwest of Detroit.
According to prosecutors, Groom received a sentence of 17 to 26 months in state prison. Moore, on the other hand, received a sentence of 20 to 55 months in state prison following a plea agreement on charges of murder in the second degree and felony firearms. Swipe and go below to get all the information related to this incident. So, keep reading the entire article.
Egypt Covington Cause of Death?
Chuck Covington, the victim’s father, asserted that the perpetrators of the incident deserve to be put to death in court, as investigators have determined. “They tied my daughter up with Christmas lights,” he said, according to the Detroit Fox affiliate. “They used a pillow to cover her mouth to block out the sound of the rifle. They shot her in the back of her head.” The victim’s sister, Jessica Covington, urged the judge to mete out the maximum sentence possible. “When we know that people are so vicious, so evil, so subhuman, it doesn’t make any sense to me that they should be free to walk among us,” she said.
At Covington’s sentencing hearing, Evans expressed remorse for his actions, saying, “I don’t know what to say, I know I hurt you all. I pray for forgiveness, but if you don’t forgive me, I’m sorry,” Evans said. Chuck Covington, Covington’s father, said that Evans “deserves the maximum sentence possible for my daughter and my family.” Arbor Brewing, where Covington was employed, released a beer in memory of his mother, “A Girl Named Egypt,” a hazy golden beer brewed with rose-tinted guava and lemongrass. The company stated that proceeds from the sale would be donated to charities for music scholarships and animal welfare, as well as to those affected by domestic abuse. “Egypt had an energy that inspired everyone she touched with her passion for life,” the company said. “We brewed this beer not just to honor her memory, but to raise awareness of issues she cared about,” it added. Stay tuned to get the latest news.
Leave a Comment