Two guys from Michigan are gonna go to jail for life after they burglarized a duplex in Wayne County to steal marijuana, but instead, they jumped on a woman watching a movie and tried to light her up with Christmas lights before shooting her to death. On Thursday, October 5, they were sentenced to serve several years in prison for the death of Egyptian Covington. Covington was a singer and an account manager who was killed in June 2017 in a duplex southwest of Detroit.

According to prosecutors, Groom received a sentence of 17 to 26 months in state prison. Moore, on the other hand, received a sentence of 20 to 55 months in state prison following a plea agreement on charges of murder in the second degree and felony firearms. Swipe and go below to get all the information related to this incident. So, keep reading the entire article. Egypt Covington Cause of Death?

Chuck Covington, the victim’s father, asserted that the perpetrators of the incident deserve to be put to death in court, as investigators have determined. “They tied my daughter up with Christmas lights,” he said, according to the Detroit Fox affiliate. “They used a pillow to cover her mouth to block out the sound of the rifle. They shot her in the back of her head.” The victim’s sister, Jessica Covington, urged the judge to mete out the maximum sentence possible. “When we know that people are so vicious, so evil, so subhuman, it doesn’t make any sense to me that they should be free to walk among us,” she said.