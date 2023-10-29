Egypt Road Crash: 35 Dead, Over 50 Injured In Accident CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a road accident in Egypt has resulted in 35 fatalities and more than 50 people sustaining injuries. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Additionally, at least one bus and a minibus have been extensively damaged by a fire, along with numerous cars, some of which are still ablaze. On a Saturday, a tragic collision occurred on an Egyptian highway, resulting in the loss of at least 35 lives and leaving more than 50 individuals injured, as reported by state media.

Egypt frequently experiences traffic accidents due to poorly maintained roads and widespread disregard for traffic regulations, making them a common occurrence. The Al-Ahram news website stated, “A horrifying incident took place on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi al-Natrun, claiming the lives of 35 individuals, with at least 18 of them perishing in the ensuing fire.” The report also indicated that “a minimum of 53 individuals suffered injuries.” Images shared on social media depicted a toppled truck blocking the fast lane on scorched pavement.

Further along the road, there is at least one bus and a minibus, both extensively damaged by fire, along with numerous cars, some of which are still engulfed in flames. Onlookers gather along the roadside, observing the accident scene, while lines of vehicles form alongside thick black smoke billowing into the air. Official statistics report that in 2021, approximately 7,000 lives were lost in road accidents in the most populous country in the Arab world.



Current statistics for Egypt indicate a high road traffic fatality rate of 42 deaths per 100,000 people, which is one of the highest in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. Road traffic injuries (RTIs) are responsible for 1.8 percent of all deaths and result in 2.4 percent of all disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost in the country. However, it’s important to note that there is a lack of comprehensive studies and reliable data on this issue. The main objective of this article is to assess the health impact of RTIs in Egypt and to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of available data sources in order to enhance the current RTI data systems. This assessment was carried out in two stages. First, a thorough review of existing literature related to road traffic injuries in Egypt was conducted, drawing from various databases.

This review identified 20 studies, including some that were multi-country and hospital-based. Notably, none of these studies examined risk factors like speeding, alcohol use, or seat belt usage. The second part involved exploring various data sources with the assistance of Egyptian colleagues. Secondary data were obtained from sources such as national hospital-based injury surveillance, community-based health surveys, pre-hospital injury surveillance, the Ministry of Transport, the General Authority for Roads, Bridges and Land Transport, death certificates, and the central agency for Public Motorization and statistics. However, it’s worth mentioning that data related to risk factors for RTIs are also limited from these sources.