El Galvancillo: Why Was TikTok Star Arrested? Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The internet is surfacing with the news of the arrest of a famous Tiktok star El Galvancillo. It’s been in the news that a video of a popular internet sensation Galvancillo has been viral which has become a hot topic to scroll down social media platforms. A well-known TIKTOK celebrity with around 800,000 followers on TikTok and around 1.2 million followers on Instagram was shocked after realizing that he has been hacked and his video had gone viral on TikTok. Galvancillo is also a famous vlogger, and influencer and also has a good number of subscribers over 716k on youtube since 2017. Read out the whole story to get into the matter.

Galvancillo, who is basically from Puerto Rico and of Mexican origin but was raised in the USA is mainly known for sharing lip-syncing videos and also music and dance reels on various social media platforms. Quite popular at the age of 24 only, started off very early on social media during his high school days. The fans were stunned when they saw many improper explicit photographs and videos on his Instagram story. Many followers snapped screenshots and posted them on various sites. Instantly video footage got viral on the internet. After it got viral, it led to speculation that his account was hacked.

Why Was TikTok Star Arrested

To his surprise, when his account got hacked, he was on a live stream with his girlfriend Gia and a follower posted a comment to share about the pictures being posted through his account. The pair quickly turned to notice down and shocked and quickly turned off the live session. Even the pic of noticing over the phone is flashing on the internet. His fans and users asked the influencer to take down his stories. It is through sources that the influencer was successful in deleting unsuitable content from the stories. Galvancillo has not addressed this issue officially. Rumour is spreading as this all was intentional and the internet sensation is detained.

Galvancillo has posted recently about this incident that his account has been hacked to tarnish his image and reputation. He also mentioned that his team is working to recover his account and to find out the responsible behind it. El Galvancillo whose real name is Lorenzo Galvan Ochoa which he revealed in his recent post appealed for the privacy of the fans until this affair resolves. Further info about the famous Tiktoker would be posted soon. Stay tuned……….