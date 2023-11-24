El Mago Cause of Death? Chapitos Sinaloa Cartel and Ivan Associate reportedly Killed in Willowbrook Shooting

Once again an attention-grabbing news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that El Mago has died. Yes, you heard it right. This information spread rapidly across all media sources and social networking platforms. People are paying a lot of attention to this news. People are extremely curious to know every little detail about the death of El Mago. Despite this, people are also becoming curious to know how he died and what was the reason for his death. People stay connected to this news to know all the important details related to this problem. Read on to learn every specific information about the event that is currently known.

Before discussing the death of El Mago, let us tell you about El Mago. El Mago’s real name was Eddie Escobedo or Eddie Hernandez. He was also known for his relationship with Ivan Archivaldo Guzman. Even his father himself was a famous drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. Many drug trafficking cases were also registered against him. Although he was a bad man in the eyes of the people. But the recent news of his death has shocked everyone. After which people are looking very curious to know about his death.

El Mago Cause of Death?

Now coming to the question of El Mago’s death. However, according to information, it has been revealed that El Mago died in a firing attack. The shooting incident that took place in Willowbrook, Los Angeles, proved to be the cause of El Mago’s death. However, the police have continued their investigation to solve this case. After which the police gave its statement to the public about this incident and said that the police found DO dead body at the spot. The police have sent both the bodies for postmortem, and have kept the incident site sealed.

“All Source News” itself shared El Mago’s death and the shooting incident with the public in a post on its Twitter page. After which more and more people showed their reaction after seeing this news. However, the police is already busy collecting some evidence and evidence to present before the law in this incident. Police is investigating what could have been the reason behind this incident. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will definitely share it with you in the next article. Here we have shared the complete information about El Mago. Stay in touch with us for more upgrades.