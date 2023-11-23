Elaine da Silva Cause of Death? Pregnant Brazilian News Anchor Elaine Da Silva dies at 38

Elaine da Silva was a very well-known and respected Brazilian journalist. In this article, we are going to talk about Elaine da Silva. The recent viral news is coming that the Brazilian journalist Elaine da Silva is no more. Sadly, the journalist Elaine da Silva was pregnant during her passing. The nation is mourning the loss of a Brazilian journalist and her unborn baby. As per the sources, the journalist Elaine da Silva lost her life to a serious disease. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of Elaine da Silva which we will discuss in the next section. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a Brazilian journalist and her unborn baby lost their lives in a serious illness. The woman was only 38-year-old Brazilian journalist. Recently, the news of Elaine da Silva’s passing has gone viral on the web and caught much attention from the viewer. The entire world wants to know the details about the viral news. Now, the question stands what was her cause of death? The Brazilian journalist Elaine da Silva passed away due to pneumonia. The journalist Elaine da Silva was battling with pneumonia. Read more in the next section.

Elaine da Silva Cause of Death?

As we earlier mentioned the Brazilian journalist Elaine da Silva was suffering from pneumonia in which she lost her life including her unborn child. The journalist Elaine da Silva was 23 weeks pregnant. Before her passing, she was hospitalized in Sao Paulo Hospital. She passed away on Tuesday due to respiratory issues. The passing news of Elaine da Silva was confirmed by the Catholic television network Cancao Nova through a social media post. Known for her hard work and dedication among her teammates. Further, she started her career in 2008 as an intern. Continue with this page.

In 2019, Elaine da Silva was honored with the esteemed Cancao Nova Journalist Award. Victor Freitas also expressed grief for the late Elaine da Silva. She will always missed for her kindness. Moreover, she was transferred to Sao Paulo Hospital on Sunday but sadly she passed away on Tuesday. She was 38 years old at the time of her passing. She was survived by her husband, Fernando Carvalho, and her son, Leo. The Brazilian journalist Elaine da Silva suffered with many problems during her life journey. She was the part of Cancao Nova for almost 15 years. May her soul rest in peace. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.