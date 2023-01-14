What Was Elias O. Baquerovd Death Reason? Veteran Cebu Media Broadcaster & Journalist Dies:- Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous Journalist Elias O. Baquerovd has passed away recently. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death now many people have been mourning his death on social media platforms. Currently, many people are very curious to know about Elias O. Baquero and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Elias O. Baquero was a Yagyagan program commentator who was one of the best people in the media. He was also better known as a veteran broadcast reporter in Cebu and a retired Balilihan, Bohol mayor. He was elected as a new Press for Rotary Club-Cebu East. He was a very amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. He was a very kind person who always helped people and he will be missed by the people. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

According to the report, a very well-known Elias O. Baquerovd who was Veteran Broadcast Journalist has passed away recently. He took his last breath on 14 January 2023, Saturday. His passing news has been confirmed by Aksyon Radyo Cebu this morning on social media platforms. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. So his cause of death was a heart attack. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, His family confirmed the news. He has been discovered unresponsive to CR after that he was taken to the Visayas hospital but he was not revived and was pronounced dead. Mr Elias was also a former mayor of Balilihan, Bohol. The DYRC team is very saddened by his sudden death and they request that all pray for his family as they lost their beloved person. Since the news went out on the internet lots of people have been expressing their condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.