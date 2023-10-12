Elijah-Jay Mariano Cause of Death? 15-Year-Old Windsor High School Football Player Dies

It is very sad to share that a 15-year-old football player passed away. Yes, you heard right, Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera is no more and his death news is heartbreaking news for his family members. He was a football player at Windsor High School and his death news created a stir on the internet or social media pages. The news of his death is making headlines and many social media users are continuously hitting the search engine to know more. Let us know what happened to him, the circumstances surrounding his passing, and more related to his death in this article, so read completely.

He took his last breath on Tuesday 10 October 2023 and he died after suffering a terrible medical emergency during a practice session. He passed away after losing consciousness during practice and he was 15 years old at the time of his passing. It is also shared that he was involved in any football drills or tackling at the time of the incident. He was rushed to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford but despite multiple efforts to save his life, he passed away. His death news was confirmed and shared by the district superintendent Terrence Hill in a letter to families on Tuesday. Swipe up this page to know more about himself.

Elijah-Jay Mariano Cause of Death?

His complete name was Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera and he was a high school student at Windsor, Connecticut. He was also an active member of the football team. He was a member of the Connecticut community and the whole community is mourning his loss and expressing their sadness. In the letter of his passing, it is shared that “Sadly, the medical professionals were unable to revive him and he passed away”. Still, multiple questions are arriving about the cause of his death. Keep continuing your reading to know more.

Let us clarify that the exact cause of his demise is still unknown and he passed away as a result of a medical issue. Windsor Mayor Donald Trinks shared a statement and said, "The Hartford Courant reported that Rivera was immediately given CPR by her coaches and Hills and was also given CPR by responding police and EMS" but he lost his life. It is a painful moment for his family members and the community is exrssing their sorrows for his loss. Our prayers with him and no information has been shared about his funeral arrangements.