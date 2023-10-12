Eliso Kiladze Fight Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit, What Happened In The Fight?

Recently a news is went viral on the internet which is being claimed that Eliso Kiladze’s fight video had been leaked. Yes, you heard it right. This news started attracting people’s attention as soon as it reached the internet. Even after hearing this news, many people started asking questions like whether Eliso Kiladze had a fight with someone. How long did their fight last? Did Eliso Kiladze win his fight or not and many other questions. Due to this, we have come among you to tell you about the fight video of Eliso Kiladze. Let’s move ahead with the article and learn about Eliso Kiladze Fight Video Leaked.

You all know that Eliso Kiladze is a very good 37-year-old Cruiserweight and Heavyweight boxer. In his boxing journey, he has played 34 fights so far, out of which he has won 27 matches, he has lost 6 matches and one match has been drawn. Many of his fans are inspired by him because he is a very good player. On the other hand, let’s talk about Efe Ajagba, he is a 29-year-old Nigerian boxer who is famous because of his talent. He won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, after which he won the gold medal at the African Games in 2015. Efe has played 19 fight matches so far in his boxing journey, out of which there are 18 wins and 1 loss.

Eliso Kiladze Fight Video Goes Viral

As we told you Eliso Kiladze’s fight is attracting a lot of attention on the internet. Due to this, let us tell you that the match video of the fight between Ajagba and Efe started appearing online on 9 October 2023. This video was related to the boxing match between Efe and Kiladze held on 21 December 2019 at Toyota Arena, Ontario, California, USA. If you are also interested in watching this video, then let us tell you that this fight video is available on YouTube.

Talking about the fight, Ajagba won the fight by defeating Kiladze in the fifth round, after which his fans looked very happy. But the next fight was between Kiladze and Efe everyone expected that Kiladze would win this match but it did not happen Kiladze lost the match. Efe made a record of 26–5–1 in fight matches. The audience liked this match very much but Kiladze’s fans are still disappointed with his performance. Here we have shared the complete information with you about Eliso Kiladze’s fight video. Stay in touch with us for more latest updates.